Democracy Under Threat: TMC Alleges Voter Fraud in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious allegations just ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, accusing rivals of attempting to manipulate voter lists. At a press conference, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose claimed a systematic assault on democracy is underway, with around 30,000 Form 6 entries reportedly filed in bulk recently.

Ghose pointed out that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was compelled to write to the Chief Election Commissioner, highlighting what she termed as a severe threat to democracy. This follows a visit to the CEO's office by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, opting for a firm stance against alleged malpractices.

In a detailed letter to the Election Commission, accusations have been made against the BJP, alleged for attempting to illegally include non-local voters into Bengal's rolls. With the submission limit pinned at 50 applications per individual, this alleged bulk inclusion has raised eyebrows, prompting demands for CCTV footage as evidence.