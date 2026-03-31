Democracy Under Threat: TMC Alleges Voter Fraud in West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused attempts to manipulate the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, claiming a surge in Form 6 submissions. TMC leaders, citing a letter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged a systematic effort to undermine democracy and pointed to suspicious activities at the CEO's office.
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious allegations just ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, accusing rivals of attempting to manipulate voter lists. At a press conference, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose claimed a systematic assault on democracy is underway, with around 30,000 Form 6 entries reportedly filed in bulk recently.
Ghose pointed out that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was compelled to write to the Chief Election Commissioner, highlighting what she termed as a severe threat to democracy. This follows a visit to the CEO's office by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, opting for a firm stance against alleged malpractices.
In a detailed letter to the Election Commission, accusations have been made against the BJP, alleged for attempting to illegally include non-local voters into Bengal's rolls. With the submission limit pinned at 50 applications per individual, this alleged bulk inclusion has raised eyebrows, prompting demands for CCTV footage as evidence.
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