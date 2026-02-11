Immigration Showdown: ICE Defends Tactics Amidst Congressional Heat

The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Todd Lyons, defended his agency's approach during a tense congressional hearing on Tuesday. Lyons reaffirmed his officers' dedication to enforcing President Trump's immigration policies despite facing harsh criticism and accusations of overreach from Democratic lawmakers.

The hearing focused on the controversial tactics employed by ICE and other federal agencies, drawing backlash after recent high-profile shooting incidents involving federal officers. Democrats called for greater oversight and accountability, comparing current operations to historical injustices, while Republicans attributed blame to previous administrations and emphasized the necessity of security measures.

The debate over immigration enforcement remains a divisive issue as Congress wrestles with funding for the Department of Homeland Security. With Democrats seeking to restrict enforcement practices, and Republicans pushing for continued stringent measures, the future of immigration policy remains a contentious topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)