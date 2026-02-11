Left Menu

Controversy Over Fulton County Election Investigation

The U.S. Justice Department's investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, was initiated by a referral from Trump-appointed election integrity official Kurt Olsen. The affidavit justifying the FBI's search of the election center listed concerns over election record retention and possible voter fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 06:00 IST
Controversy Over Fulton County Election Investigation

An investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into Georgia's 2020 election process in Fulton County was set in motion by Kurt Olsen, an attorney associated with former President Donald Trump. Olsen, a Trump appointee on election integrity, referred the case to the FBI, leading to a court-approved search of the county's election center last month, documented via an FBI affidavit.

The search raised new questions about Trump's unproven voter fraud claims, as FBI agents examined over 600 boxes of ballots and election materials. An FBI agent pointed to "deficiencies" in the voting process, which, they argued, could signal violations of federal laws regarding election records and voter fraud, regardless of their impact on the election outcome.

Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, dismissed the allegations as unfounded, while county officials claimed the search violated constitutional rights and voter privacy. The Justice Department did not oppose the unsealing of the affidavit. Meanwhile, concerns grew over the presence of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during the search, drawing criticism from Democratic senators and intensifying scrutiny over the investigation's ties to Trump.

TRENDING

1
Market Movements: How Economic Shifts Are Influencing Stocks and Currency

Market Movements: How Economic Shifts Are Influencing Stocks and Currency

 Global
2
Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

 Global
3
Telegram's Troubles: Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging App

Telegram's Troubles: Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging App

 Global
4
Yen Rallies on Japanese Election Victory and Market Optimism

Yen Rallies on Japanese Election Victory and Market Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026