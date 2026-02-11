Controversy Over Fulton County Election Investigation

An investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into Georgia's 2020 election process in Fulton County was set in motion by Kurt Olsen, an attorney associated with former President Donald Trump. Olsen, a Trump appointee on election integrity, referred the case to the FBI, leading to a court-approved search of the county's election center last month, documented via an FBI affidavit.

The search raised new questions about Trump's unproven voter fraud claims, as FBI agents examined over 600 boxes of ballots and election materials. An FBI agent pointed to "deficiencies" in the voting process, which, they argued, could signal violations of federal laws regarding election records and voter fraud, regardless of their impact on the election outcome.

Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, dismissed the allegations as unfounded, while county officials claimed the search violated constitutional rights and voter privacy. The Justice Department did not oppose the unsealing of the affidavit. Meanwhile, concerns grew over the presence of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during the search, drawing criticism from Democratic senators and intensifying scrutiny over the investigation's ties to Trump.