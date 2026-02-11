Tragedy at Tumbler Ridge: High School Under Siege

An alarming shooting incident has occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeast British Columbia, resulting in multiple victims, according to Canadian police. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the crisis as they manage an active shooter situation. Details on the number of victims and injury extent remain unclear.

Authorities revealed a suspect is presumed deceased, but investigations continue regarding the potential involvement of a second suspect. Local residents of the town, which has about 2,400 people, are advised to remain indoors with additional police presence on the way.

The Peace River South School District enforced a 'lockdown and secure and hold' protocol for both affected schools. Despite reassurance and advice from local representatives, community members are anxious and have been urged to prioritize their safety during the ongoing operation.

