Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock
A tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, resulted in eight deaths, including the shooter, and multiple injuries. The motive remains unknown. RCMP is investigating the incident's connection to two additional deaths nearby, while the community grapples with the rare and shocking event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:52 IST
- Country:
- Canada
A devastating shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia has left eight people, including the suspect, dead, Canadian authorities announced Tuesday.
Two additional fatalities were discovered at a nearby home, believed to be linked to the incident. Over 25 people sustained injuries, with two victims in critical condition.
The town, located more than 1,000 kilometers from Vancouver, is reeling from this rare occurrence as RCMP investigates the shooter's motive. Security measures remain heightened amid ongoing inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
