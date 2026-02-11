Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

In a significant development, law enforcement officials in Arizona have arrested a suspect connected to the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie. Nine days into the investigation, authorities have identified images of a masked individual at Nancy's residence in Tucson.

The investigation accelerated after the release of footage showing a suspect tampering with the home's security system. DNA evidence collected from the scene confirmed Nancy's presence. Despite efforts, her current condition and location remain undisclosed and urgent appeals for information continue.

The high-profile case has drawn national attention, with government officials, including President Trump, reviewing case updates. Public figures and the Guthrie family remain hopeful for Nancy's return, pledging cooperation and ransom payments to ensure her safe recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)