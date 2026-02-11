International Job Scam Exposed in Maharashtra: 21 Duped

Authorities in Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a case against four individuals accused of duping 21 job-seekers out of Rs 15.34 lakh under the pretense of offering overseas employment. Among the accused is the owner of a private firm, who allegedly orchestrated the scheme alongside a colleague and two unidentified women.

The fraudulent operation was brought to light when a victim approached the Bhiwandi City police station, detailing how they were coaxed into believing they had secured a job at Marina Mall in Kuwait. To make the offer appear legitimate, the victims were shown a fake employment agreement and issued forged visas.

Initial investigations suggest a well-planned scam, with at least 21 individuals caught in its web. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the probe is still underway, as they work to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)