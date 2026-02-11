Left Menu

International Job Scam Exposed in Maharashtra: 21 Duped

A case of job fraud has emerged in Thane, Maharashtra, where four individuals allegedly duped 21 job-seekers out of Rs 15.34 lakh by promising overseas employment. The main accused include Sanjaykumar Ratankumar and his colleague Ayan. A complaint has been filed, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:22 IST
International Job Scam Exposed in Maharashtra: 21 Duped
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a case against four individuals accused of duping 21 job-seekers out of Rs 15.34 lakh under the pretense of offering overseas employment. Among the accused is the owner of a private firm, who allegedly orchestrated the scheme alongside a colleague and two unidentified women.

The fraudulent operation was brought to light when a victim approached the Bhiwandi City police station, detailing how they were coaxed into believing they had secured a job at Marina Mall in Kuwait. To make the offer appear legitimate, the victims were shown a fake employment agreement and issued forged visas.

Initial investigations suggest a well-planned scam, with at least 21 individuals caught in its web. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the probe is still underway, as they work to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outcry

Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outc...

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

 India
3
Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members press for CM Omar Abdullah's apology over certain remarks made by him.

Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members press for CM Omar Abdullah's apology o...

 India
4
Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026