A Grim Chronicle: Canada's History of Mass Casualties

Canada has witnessed several tragic mass casualty incidents, with notable ones including school and community shootings, vehicle attacks, and stabbings. These events highlight a history of violence, often mirroring cases more common in the United States, leaving a significant impact across different provinces.

Updated: 11-02-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking event on Tuesday, a woman engaged in a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, resulting in ten deaths, including her own, according to police reports. This tragic occurrence is among the deadliest mass casualty incidents in Canada, a country generally marked by lower rates of such violence compared to its neighbor, the United States.

Highlighted among Canada's most violent events is an April 2025 incident in Vancouver where an SUV plowed through a crowd, killing eleven. Similarly, a 2022 stabbing spree in Saskatchewan left ten people dead, spanning over two communities. These incidents underscore the rare but impactful history of mass casualties in the country.

Canada's history includes a series of fatal events, including the devastating 2020 Nova Scotia shooting with 16 deaths, the tragic 2018 Toronto shooting, and the infamous 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre, emphasizing a pattern of violent acts that have shaped national consciousness and policy around public safety and mental health.

