A Grim Chronicle: Canada's History of Mass Casualties

In a shocking event on Tuesday, a woman engaged in a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, resulting in ten deaths, including her own, according to police reports. This tragic occurrence is among the deadliest mass casualty incidents in Canada, a country generally marked by lower rates of such violence compared to its neighbor, the United States.

Highlighted among Canada's most violent events is an April 2025 incident in Vancouver where an SUV plowed through a crowd, killing eleven. Similarly, a 2022 stabbing spree in Saskatchewan left ten people dead, spanning over two communities. These incidents underscore the rare but impactful history of mass casualties in the country.

Canada's history includes a series of fatal events, including the devastating 2020 Nova Scotia shooting with 16 deaths, the tragic 2018 Toronto shooting, and the infamous 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre, emphasizing a pattern of violent acts that have shaped national consciousness and policy around public safety and mental health.