Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Step Towards Universal Clean Water Access by 2027

The Odisha government plans to supply safe drinking water to all villages by March 2027, earmarking Rs 54,000 crore. With current access in 21,721 villages, the push involves multiple projects, particularly in tribal areas, aiming to leverage both state funds and national schemes like Jala Jeevan Mission Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:00 IST
Odisha's Bold Step Towards Universal Clean Water Access by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has allocated Rs 54,000 crore to provide safe drinking water to all villages by March 2027. This ambitious plan was confirmed during a meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, focusing on enhancing the rural drinking water supply system.

Currently, 21,721 out of 46,531 villages have access to piped water. Emphasizing efforts in tribal areas, the state plans to expedite ongoing projects, including solar-powered and mega drinking water schemes, aiming to meet their target within the stipulated timeline.

The funding comprises Rs 32,128 crore under the 'Jala Jeevan Mission Yojana' and Rs 21,109 crore from state resources. Since 2024, significant progress has been made, with numerous single village and solar power projects completed, advancing towards comprehensive water supply coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

 India
2
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
3

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
4
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026