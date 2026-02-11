Odisha's Bold Step Towards Universal Clean Water Access by 2027

The Odisha government has allocated Rs 54,000 crore to provide safe drinking water to all villages by March 2027. This ambitious plan was confirmed during a meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, focusing on enhancing the rural drinking water supply system.

Currently, 21,721 out of 46,531 villages have access to piped water. Emphasizing efforts in tribal areas, the state plans to expedite ongoing projects, including solar-powered and mega drinking water schemes, aiming to meet their target within the stipulated timeline.

The funding comprises Rs 32,128 crore under the 'Jala Jeevan Mission Yojana' and Rs 21,109 crore from state resources. Since 2024, significant progress has been made, with numerous single village and solar power projects completed, advancing towards comprehensive water supply coverage.

