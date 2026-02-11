Odisha's Bold Step Towards Universal Clean Water Access by 2027
The Odisha government plans to supply safe drinking water to all villages by March 2027, earmarking Rs 54,000 crore. With current access in 21,721 villages, the push involves multiple projects, particularly in tribal areas, aiming to leverage both state funds and national schemes like Jala Jeevan Mission Yojana.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has allocated Rs 54,000 crore to provide safe drinking water to all villages by March 2027. This ambitious plan was confirmed during a meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, focusing on enhancing the rural drinking water supply system.
Currently, 21,721 out of 46,531 villages have access to piped water. Emphasizing efforts in tribal areas, the state plans to expedite ongoing projects, including solar-powered and mega drinking water schemes, aiming to meet their target within the stipulated timeline.
The funding comprises Rs 32,128 crore under the 'Jala Jeevan Mission Yojana' and Rs 21,109 crore from state resources. Since 2024, significant progress has been made, with numerous single village and solar power projects completed, advancing towards comprehensive water supply coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Opposition Condemns Chief Minister's Remarks as 'Black Day' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Mass Food Poisoning at Andhra Pradesh Hostel: Chief Minister Orders Investigation
Karnataka Congress Faces Internal Rift Over Chief Minister's Post
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Urges Children to Avoid Chinese Manjha and Limit Mobile Usage