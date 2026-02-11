In a response to a pressing labor shortage exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Russia is tapping into a new reserve of workers from India. The influx of Indian workers comes as Russia's traditional labor sources from Central Asia dwindle due to tougher migration laws and economic factors.

Last year, Russia granted nearly 72,000 work permits to Indian nationals, up from 5,000 in 2021, signaling a significant shift in the labor market dynamics. This shift reflects strong economic and defense ties; India has been purchasing discounted Russian oil, strengthening bilateral relations.

Despite U.S. pressure to curb oil purchases from Russia, the collaborative efforts between Moscow and New Delhi in the labor sector continue to thrive. Russian companies like Brera Intex are capitalizing on this workforce, employing Indians in textiles and agriculture, with promises of good pay and opportunities.