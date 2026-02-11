Left Menu

Indian Workforce Fuels Russia's Labor Shortage Amid Economic Ties

As Russia faces a significant labor shortage due to its ongoing war in Ukraine, the country looks to India as a new source of foreign labor. Increasing numbers of Indian workers are securing job roles in various sectors in Russia, driven by economic and defense collaborations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:35 IST
Indian Workforce Fuels Russia's Labor Shortage Amid Economic Ties

In a response to a pressing labor shortage exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Russia is tapping into a new reserve of workers from India. The influx of Indian workers comes as Russia's traditional labor sources from Central Asia dwindle due to tougher migration laws and economic factors.

Last year, Russia granted nearly 72,000 work permits to Indian nationals, up from 5,000 in 2021, signaling a significant shift in the labor market dynamics. This shift reflects strong economic and defense ties; India has been purchasing discounted Russian oil, strengthening bilateral relations.

Despite U.S. pressure to curb oil purchases from Russia, the collaborative efforts between Moscow and New Delhi in the labor sector continue to thrive. Russian companies like Brera Intex are capitalizing on this workforce, employing Indians in textiles and agriculture, with promises of good pay and opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
2

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
3
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India
4
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026