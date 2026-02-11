98% of State Highway Potholes Fixed Within 24 Hours

Nearly all potholes identified on New Zealand’s state highway network are now being repaired within a day, with 98 per cent fixed inside 24 hours each month, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

The figures exceed new performance targets introduced by the Government after widespread public frustration over deteriorating road conditions.

New Targets Driving Faster Repairs

Under updated contractual requirements for NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) contractors:

95 per cent of potholes on main state highways must be repaired within 24 hours

85 per cent on regional state highways must be repaired within 24 hours

Mr Bishop said NZTA has consistently met — and in many cases exceeded — these targets since they were introduced.

“When New Zealanders made it clear they were frustrated with unprecedented numbers of potholes appearing across the country, we acted,” he said.

“Meeting these targets month after month shows how far we’ve come in addressing the pothole problem.”

$3.9 Billion Prevention Fund

Central to the push is a dedicated $3.9 billion Pothole Prevention Activity Class over three years. The funding is ringfenced for resealing, rehabilitation and drainage maintenance to stop potholes forming in the first place.

Of that total, approximately $2 billion is allocated to state highways.

NZTA’s programme includes large-scale road rehabilitation — a more intensive process that rebuilds full road sections rather than relying solely on surface resealing.

Over summer, the Pothole Prevention Fund is supporting:

290 lane kilometres of rehabilitation work

Continued high volumes of resealing and drainage improvements

Maintaining rehabilitation at these levels is expected to significantly reduce future pothole formation.

Smarter Repair Techniques

In addition to increased funding, NZTA has adopted improved repair methods. Temporary fixes are now designed to last longer until permanent repairs can be completed, reducing repeat failures associated with traditional cold-mix patches.

The Government says faster repairs and preventative maintenance are critical to economic productivity, particularly as the state highway network underpins freight movement, tourism and daily commuting.

“Accelerating pothole repairs and preventative work is essential to maintaining a safe, reliable state highway network that underpins growth,” Mr Bishop said.

Public Reporting Encouraged

Motorists are being encouraged to report potholes as soon as they are spotted by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49), allowing contractors to respond quickly and maintain the 24-hour performance standard.

The Government says the latest results demonstrate measurable improvement in road maintenance performance, with fewer hazards, smoother journeys and reduced disruption for drivers.