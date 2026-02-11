Tragedy and Accountability: Unfolding the Delhi Pit Incident

In a significant development, a court in Delhi has instructed the Delhi Police to submit a comprehensive status report concerning the death of Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old biker who tragically fell into an open pit created by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla mandated the investigating officer to file the report by February 13, focusing on the status of the investigation and the functionality of nearby CCTV cameras that might have captured the incident. This order followed the court's grant of interim protection to two contractors connected to the ongoing investigation.

In related developments, the police have arrested a subcontractor, Rajesh Prajapati, and a laborer, Yogesh, both facing charges related to the incident. The authorities are examining their alleged failure to report the accident, which led to life-threatening consequences for the victim.

