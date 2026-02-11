Taiwan's Defense Dilemma: Balancing Sovereignty and External Threats
Taiwan's push for a $40 billion defense budget to counter Chinese threats faces opposition in parliament, risking a rupture in collective defense with the U.S. President Lai Ching-te advocates for the bill, emphasizing national security and international credibility as crucial for the island's survival.
The standoff over Taiwan's proposed $40 billion defense budget takes center stage as the island seeks to fortify against perceived Chinese aggression. Defense Minister Wellington Koo cautioned about the potential fallout, highlighting Taiwan's critical role in the Indo-Pacific defense posture during a press conference on Wednesday.
President Lai Ching-te urged swift legislative approval, pointing to rising defense expenditures in nations like Japan and South Korea as evidence of regional tensions. He stressed that Taiwan's defense enhancements are crucial for its sovereignty and security, not conquest.
The opposition Kuomintang party remains steadfast in scrutinizing the proposal, advocating for cost-effective measures and expressing skepticism about unexamined spending. Meanwhile, U.S. support for Taiwan remains firm, though Chinese B-6K bomber maneuvers near Taiwan have underscored ongoing tensions.
