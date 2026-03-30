Opposition Unity: Kuomintang's Historic Visit
The chairwoman of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China. This significant visit is scheduled from April 7 to 12, covering Beijing, Shanghai, and Jiangsu province.
In a significant political development, the chairwoman of Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, is set to visit China next month. This visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling potential diplomatic dialogues.
The visit, scheduled from April 7 to 12, will see her travel to major Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the eastern province of Jiangsu. The itinerary suggests an effort to engage with Chinese leadership at multiple levels.
State media outlet Xinhua confirmed the schedule, marking the visit as a pivotal moment in cross-strait relations. Observers are keenly watching for any discussions that may influence future interactions between Taiwan and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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