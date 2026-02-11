Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole
A police case of death by negligence was filed after a laborer, Birju Kumar Rai, fell into an open manhole in Begumpur, Rohini. The incident occurred after a night of drinking, and was reported by a friend only the following day. A probe has been initiated.
In a tragic incident in the city's Begumpur area, police have filed a case of death by negligence following the demise of a laborer, identified as Birju Kumar Rai. The laborer fell into an open manhole on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini, after reportedly consuming alcohol.
The case, registered under sections 285 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, follows the discovery of Rai's body a day after the incident. Police were alerted by Amir Hussain, who reported Rai missing since Monday evening. Budhan Das, a fellow laborer, revealed Rai fell after a night of drinking, but the incident remained unreported until the next afternoon.
Authorities, with assistance from the fire brigade, retrieved Rai's body from the manhole. As part of an ongoing investigation, statements from witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is under examination to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
