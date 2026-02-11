Left Menu

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

A police case of death by negligence was filed after a laborer, Birju Kumar Rai, fell into an open manhole in Begumpur, Rohini. The incident occurred after a night of drinking, and was reported by a friend only the following day. A probe has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:16 IST
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in the city's Begumpur area, police have filed a case of death by negligence following the demise of a laborer, identified as Birju Kumar Rai. The laborer fell into an open manhole on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini, after reportedly consuming alcohol.

The case, registered under sections 285 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, follows the discovery of Rai's body a day after the incident. Police were alerted by Amir Hussain, who reported Rai missing since Monday evening. Budhan Das, a fellow laborer, revealed Rai fell after a night of drinking, but the incident remained unreported until the next afternoon.

Authorities, with assistance from the fire brigade, retrieved Rai's body from the manhole. As part of an ongoing investigation, statements from witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is under examination to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns

Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns

 India
2
Congress Leader Criticizes Jaishankar over US-Indo Tariff Claims

Congress Leader Criticizes Jaishankar over US-Indo Tariff Claims

 India
3
US imports to go up from USD 46 bn to 146 bn; our tariff has gone up from 3 pc to 18 and theirs has come down from 16 to zero: Rahul Gandhi.

US imports to go up from USD 46 bn to 146 bn; our tariff has gone up from 3 ...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026