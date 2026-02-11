Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

The Kerala High Court has found significant issues within the audit report of the previous year's Global Ayyappa Sangam, highlighting 'serious inconsistencies.' The court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to clarify the discrepancies noted in the financial accounts.

Among the concerns raised were the monetary values of items such as aravana and appam not being properly documented. The bench, comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, emphasized the necessity of input from the Kerala State Audit to ensure accurate records.

The court's decision followed a plea initiated by the bench regarding the event's financial management. Issues such as the lack of a tender process for the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) and GST input credits were also highlighted. The matter is scheduled for further review on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)