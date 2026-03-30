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Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsistencies

A Delhi court acquitted a man of sexual harassment and intimidation charges due to inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony. The judgment highlighted credibility issues as the complainant presented varying accounts of the incidents. Multiple contradictions led to insufficient evidence against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:08 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsistencies
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, a Delhi court acquitted a man accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, due to inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony.

Judicial Magistrate Anamika highlighted that the complainant's differing accounts throughout the investigation and trial raised significant doubts about the credibility of her allegations.

The court's judgment emphasized that the prosecution failed to prove the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt, due to the unreliable testimony and lack of corroborative witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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