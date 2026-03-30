Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsistencies

In a recent ruling, a Delhi court acquitted a man accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, due to inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony.

Judicial Magistrate Anamika highlighted that the complainant's differing accounts throughout the investigation and trial raised significant doubts about the credibility of her allegations.

The court's judgment emphasized that the prosecution failed to prove the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt, due to the unreliable testimony and lack of corroborative witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)