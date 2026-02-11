Iran's President Apologizes for Protest Crackdown

In a notable public address, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian extended an apology to those impacted by recent nationwide protests and the violent crackdown that ensued. He criticized unspecified Western propaganda, highlighting the sorrow and distress experienced by citizens.

While Pezeshkian stopped short of acknowledging the explicit role of Iranian security forces in the violence, he expressed the government's remorse and emphasized their obligation to support those who suffered.

''We are ashamed before the people,'' Pezeshkian stated, clarifying that the Iranian administration has no intention of confronting its citizens. Instead, efforts will focus on aiding those affected by the unrest.

