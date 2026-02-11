Iran's President Apologizes for Protest Crackdown
President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran issued an apology to those affected by the nationwide protests and resulting crackdown. He condemned Western propaganda and expressed shame, while refraining from recognizing the direct involvement of Iranian security forces. Pezeshkian emphasized a commitment to aid affected individuals.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a notable public address, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian extended an apology to those impacted by recent nationwide protests and the violent crackdown that ensued. He criticized unspecified Western propaganda, highlighting the sorrow and distress experienced by citizens.
While Pezeshkian stopped short of acknowledging the explicit role of Iranian security forces in the violence, he expressed the government's remorse and emphasized their obligation to support those who suffered.
''We are ashamed before the people,'' Pezeshkian stated, clarifying that the Iranian administration has no intention of confronting its citizens. Instead, efforts will focus on aiding those affected by the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin's Crackdown on Telegram: Compliance Clash
Cambodia's Crackdown on Scam Centers: A Transnational Fraud Crisis
Iran's president apologises to 'all those affected' by protests and the crackdown, while denouncing 'Western propaganda,' reports AP.
Cambodia's Major Crackdown on Scam Networks: A Step Towards Global Justice
Many BJP legislators troop into well of J-K Assembly, stage sit-in demanding apology from CM over his 'unparliamentary' remarks against them.