Delhi High Court to Hear Appeals in Unnao Custodial Death Case

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear appeals by ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and others regarding their convictions in the custodial death case involving the Unnao rape survivor's father. This follows a Supreme Court directive for expedited proceedings. Separate hearings relate to the enhancement of Sengar's sentence and his brother's interim bail.

Updated: 11-02-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:05 IST
Kuldeep Sengar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has slated February 17 as the date to hear appeals from expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and others in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father. The High Court's decision follows an order by the Supreme Court, instructing the appeals to be resolved within three months.

On the initial hearing date, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma adjourned proceedings upon discovering that a plea from the survivor, seeking to enhance Sengar's 10-year sentence, is pending. Consequently, the judge extended the interim bail for Kuldeep Sengar's brother, Jaideep, who is battling oral cancer.

Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in 2019 for raping the minor survivor and sentenced to a life term. He and his brother, Jaideep, received additional sentences for their father's custodial death. The victim's father succumbed to injuries from police brutality in 2018. Amid ongoing appeals, the Supreme Court has stressed the need for an expedited hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

