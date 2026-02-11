Left Menu

Local Industrialist Arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Mephedrone Bust

A local industrialist and his associate have been arrested for operating a mephedrone manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities seized drugs and raw materials. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:39 IST
Local Industrialist Arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Mephedrone Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An industrialist from Madhya Pradesh faces arrest alongside an associate for allegedly operating a mephedrone manufacturing facility, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday.

Approximately 3.8 kg of mephedrone, in both solid and liquid forms, along with significant quantities of raw drug-forming materials, were seized after police raided a house in Kadrana village. Known colloquially as 'meow meow', mephedrone is a potent synthetic stimulant popular among young demographics.

The raid was conducted following intelligence received about the operation. DIG Mahesh Chand Jain stated that the arrested industrialist, 31-year-old Priyanshu Jain, managed the operation from his associate, Raghvendra Singh Parmar's residence. A .32-bore pistol was also confiscated from Jain. Local police have launched a comprehensive investigation following this arrest.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development

 India
2
Security Alert Grounds Flights at El Paso Airport

Security Alert Grounds Flights at El Paso Airport

 Global
3
Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights

Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights

 India
4
Russia's Strategic Moves in the South Caucasus: A New Era of Partnerships

Russia's Strategic Moves in the South Caucasus: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026