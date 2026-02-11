Local Industrialist Arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Mephedrone Bust

An industrialist from Madhya Pradesh faces arrest alongside an associate for allegedly operating a mephedrone manufacturing facility, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday.

Approximately 3.8 kg of mephedrone, in both solid and liquid forms, along with significant quantities of raw drug-forming materials, were seized after police raided a house in Kadrana village. Known colloquially as 'meow meow', mephedrone is a potent synthetic stimulant popular among young demographics.

The raid was conducted following intelligence received about the operation. DIG Mahesh Chand Jain stated that the arrested industrialist, 31-year-old Priyanshu Jain, managed the operation from his associate, Raghvendra Singh Parmar's residence. A .32-bore pistol was also confiscated from Jain. Local police have launched a comprehensive investigation following this arrest.