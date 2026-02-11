Left Menu

EC Mandates Transfer of Long-Tenured Officials for Fair Elections

The Election Commission of India has instructed the transfer of senior West Bengal officials and police officers who have served over three years in the same post or district, aiming to ensure impartial elections. Officers at the state headquarters are exempt from this directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:44 IST
The Election Commission (EC) has ordered the transfer of senior officials and police officers in West Bengal who have occupied the same position for over three years. This move aims to ensure a fair electoral process, a senior EC official reported on Wednesday.

According to the directive, district magistrates, block development officers, and senior police officers must be relocated. This excludes those stationed at the state headquarters. The directive seeks to establish administrative neutrality in advance of the upcoming elections.

The commission's decision emphasizes transparency and impartiality as foundational to conducting elections. This policy aligns with established practices ensuring a balanced electoral framework.

