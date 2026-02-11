Supreme Court Rejects Plea on TDS Awareness in Property Purchases
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition on Wednesday, which challenged the absence of a mechanism to inform property buyers about their obligation to deduct tax at source (TDS) when purchasing properties valued over Rs 50 lakh.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta found no merit in the petition, which had claimed that honest property purchasers could inadvertently face penalties due to ignorance of TDS requirements.
The petitioner highlighted the lack of administrative measures to inform or verify TDS obligations during property registrations, arguing for institutional safeguards to improve compliance and protect citizen interests.
