Supreme Court Rejects Plea on TDS Awareness in Property Purchases

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea concerning the lack of awareness about TDS obligations for property transactions exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The petitioner argued that buyers often unknowingly default due to systemic gaps, and called for administrative measures to protect citizens and ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:06 IST
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition on Wednesday, which challenged the absence of a mechanism to inform property buyers about their obligation to deduct tax at source (TDS) when purchasing properties valued over Rs 50 lakh.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta found no merit in the petition, which had claimed that honest property purchasers could inadvertently face penalties due to ignorance of TDS requirements.

The petitioner highlighted the lack of administrative measures to inform or verify TDS obligations during property registrations, arguing for institutional safeguards to improve compliance and protect citizen interests.

