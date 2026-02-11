Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Greek and Turkish Leaders Meet Amidst Rising Tensions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Turkiye to maintain dialogue amid rising tensions over territorial disputes and energy rights. Scheduled talks with Turkish President Erdogan aim to focus on cooperative agendas in trade and culture, though little progress is expected on contentious issues like Cyprus and maritime boundaries.

Updated: 11-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:54 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Amid escalating tensions, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to visit Turkiye to engage in crucial talks. His meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forms part of the High-Level Cooperation Council, aimed at repairing strained relations between the two NATO allies.

Central disagreements between Greece and Turkiye include contested maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights, especially in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean. Greece's recent actions to extend its territorial waters have exacerbated tensions, met with strong opposition from Turkiye, which cites potential maritime access restrictions.

Beyond territorial disputes, the two nations are entrenched in a Cyprus issue, with differing visions of its resolution—complicating dialogue further. Despite these hurdles, upcoming talks are expected to focus on fostering trade, cultural, and educational cooperation, rather than resolving entrenched disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

