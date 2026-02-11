High-Stakes Diplomacy: Greek and Turkish Leaders Meet Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to visit Turkiye to engage in crucial talks. His meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forms part of the High-Level Cooperation Council, aimed at repairing strained relations between the two NATO allies.

Central disagreements between Greece and Turkiye include contested maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights, especially in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean. Greece's recent actions to extend its territorial waters have exacerbated tensions, met with strong opposition from Turkiye, which cites potential maritime access restrictions.

Beyond territorial disputes, the two nations are entrenched in a Cyprus issue, with differing visions of its resolution—complicating dialogue further. Despite these hurdles, upcoming talks are expected to focus on fostering trade, cultural, and educational cooperation, rather than resolving entrenched disputes.

