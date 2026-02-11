Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Duo for Stabbing and Viral Video Shocking Social Media

Two men were arrested by Delhi Police for a stabbing incident in Jahangirpuri. Abhishek alias Akku and Nitin circulated videos of their assault on social media, sparking public outrage. The arrest thwarted plans for another murder, as they were captured while fleeing on a bus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended two young men responsible for a violent stabbing incident in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi. The crime, captured on video and spread across social media, caused major public uproar.

The accused, identified as Abhishek alias Akku from Delhi and Nitin from Gurugram, were arrested following a series of operational raids across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar. They were eventually caught on a bus traveling from Supaul in Bihar to Delhi, after a carefully laid trap near the Delhi-UP border.

The duo's arrest has prevented a potential murder, as they reportedly planned to kill a man named Sartaj from Jahangirpuri. The police continue to investigate the case, which highlights the intersection of crime, social media, and law enforcement.

