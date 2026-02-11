Xi Jinping's Anti-Corruption Crusade Reshapes China's Military

In an unusual move, President Xi Jinping referenced graft probes against high-ranking officials within China's armed forces during a recent address. The address comes as the Chinese military has reportedly grown stronger amid its continued fight against corruption over the past year.

The country's highest-ranking generals, He Weidong and Zhang Youxia, were expelled last year as disciplinary probes ensnared them, marking a significant military purge under Xi's leadership. The Central Military Commission's leadership has been cut down to just Xi as chair and Zhang Shengmin, the only other member.

These purges occur alongside China's efforts to modernize its military and expand its power. Addressing the military rank and file, Xi praised their loyalty and resilience, crucial attributes during this transformative period for the armed forces.