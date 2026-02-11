Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

A tragic incident near the Greek island of Chios has claimed the lives of 15 Afghan migrants, as their boat collided with a coast guard vessel. Autopsy results, seen by Reuters, reveal most victims suffered fatal head injuries.

A criminal investigation into the February 3 collision is already underway. This marks one of Greece's deadliest accidents in recent history. While official reports indicate the migrant boat traveled without navigation lights and changed course abruptly, survivors' testimonies contradict these statements, alleging no prior warnings were issued by the coast guard.

Investigation focus intensifies as diver findings of bodies within the vessel and autopsy reports detailing severe cranial injuries draw attention to the collision's impact. A Moroccan survivor faces charges, amid ongoing inquiries into consistent coast guard practices during migration controls in Greek waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)