Nationwide Strike in Odisha: Political Drama or Genuine Reform?
Opposition parties and central trade unions in Odisha are rallying for a nationwide strike against new labour codes and other policies, while the BJP criticizes the move as political opportunism. The bandh may disrupt significant sectors like banking and public transport, prompting the state government to ensure normalcy.
In Odisha, opposition parties and central trade unions are urging the public to support Thursday's nationwide strike, protesting new labour codes and the Indo-US trade agreement. The BJP, however, deems this move 'political opportunism'.
While the strike is backed by the Congress and leftist groups, Odishan BJP leaders argue that reform critics prioritize their political interests over genuine worker welfare, citing new labour regulations as a historic shift for economic growth.
The strike is likely to affect banking, public transport, and other key services. The state government plans measures to maintain normalcy amid the bandh's disruptions.
