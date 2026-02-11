Ayush Ministry Charts 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Medicinal Plants Sector

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under the Ministry of Ayush convened a high-level Chintan Shivir at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders and state representatives to shape the future of India’s medicinal plants sector through sustainable practices, innovation and global competitiveness.

The one-day deliberative forum marked 25 years of NMPB and focused on strengthening research, conservation, cultivation and value-chain integration in line with the Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Medicinal Plants Key to India’s Economic and Biological Heritage

Inaugurating the event, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, said medicinal plants represent both the foundation of India’s traditional knowledge systems and a strategic economic resource.

He noted that growing global acceptance of Ayurveda and other Ayush systems presents a major opportunity for India to emerge as a global supplier of high-quality medicinal plants and plant-based wellness products.

“The medicinal plants sector provides unique opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and researchers to collaborate for a healthy, self-reliant India,” Jadhav said.

Aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047

The Minister emphasised that the Chintan Shivir’s objectives align with the broader national goal of empowering rural communities through sustainable livelihoods.

He highlighted government initiatives aimed at promoting cultivation of high-value medicinal crops, particularly on rainfed and marginal lands, helping farmers generate income while contributing to ecological conservation and public health security.

Institutions such as NMPB, he said, have played a pivotal role in:

Supporting farmers with technical guidance

Strengthening backward and forward market linkages

Ensuring quality and authenticity across the supply chain

Expanding market access for medicinal produce

Silver Jubilee Milestone: Key Releases and Partnerships

The inaugural session marked the 25th anniversary of NMPB with several major releases and collaborations:

Release of the English Souvenir commemorating 25 years of NMPB

Launch of the Terrace Garden Booklet promoting household-level cultivation

Introduction of a new variety of Anacyclus pyrethrum developed by CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow

Signing of Memoranda of Understanding between NMPB and research institutions including AIIA and Agharkar Research Institute to strengthen collaborative research and innovation

The launch of the improved Anacyclus pyrethrum variety is expected to support high-value crop cultivation and boost farmer incomes.

Focus on Scientific Validation and Climate Resilience

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, described NMPB’s silver jubilee as both a moment of celebration and introspection.

He said the next phase of growth must prioritise:

Scientific validation of medicinal plants

Traceability and quality assurance systems

Climate resilience in cultivation practices

Alignment with international standards

He added that the outcomes of the Chintan Shivir will inform a structured five-year roadmap to make the sector more inclusive, productive and globally competitive.

Strengthening Fiscal Discipline and State Participation

Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser Shri Hoveyda Abbas emphasised fiscal prudence and timely release of funds to ensure effective execution of NMPB projects.

He encouraged states and Union Territories to adopt innovative financial management models and expand outreach to local communities engaged in medicinal plant cultivation.

The Ministry assured continued institutional and financial support for scaling up initiatives.

Building a Globally Competitive Value Chain

Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of NMPB, said the Chintan Shivir was conceptualised to review achievements over the past 25 years and chart the sector’s future direction.

He reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to strengthening the entire value chain — from cultivation and conservation to processing and market access — through innovation and stakeholder participation.

Technical Sessions to Shape Policy Framework

The Shivir features expert panels and technical discussions on:

Research and development

Traceability and quality assurance

Industry collaboration

Conservation and sustainable cultivation models

The deliberations are expected to shape the next policy framework for the medicinal plants sector, reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for plant-based health systems and sustainable bio-economy development.