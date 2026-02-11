Investigation Launched into Illegal Iron Ore Transportation in Karnataka

In a bold move to address potential environmental violations, Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a thorough investigation into the suspected illegal transportation of iron ore. The ore is allegedly linked to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a central entity.

Khandre's directive mandates the formation of a three-member inquiry committee, led by an Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, tasked with delivering its findings within seven days. This comes amid reports of forest and environmental regulations possibly being breached.

According to media accounts, the district's Superintendent of Police seized approximately 2,500 tonnes of iron ore, following a tip-off from an implicated lorry driver. The inquiry will aim to uncover the truth behind these allegations and ensure adherence to legal protocols.

