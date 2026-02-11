Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Illegal Iron Ore Transportation in Karnataka

Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has initiated an inquiry into the illegal transportation of iron ore linked to NMDC. He instructed officials to form a three-member panel to investigate and report back within a week. The focus will be on whether forest and environmental laws were breached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:21 IST
Investigation Launched into Illegal Iron Ore Transportation in Karnataka
Eshwar Khandre
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to address potential environmental violations, Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a thorough investigation into the suspected illegal transportation of iron ore. The ore is allegedly linked to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a central entity.

Khandre's directive mandates the formation of a three-member inquiry committee, led by an Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, tasked with delivering its findings within seven days. This comes amid reports of forest and environmental regulations possibly being breached.

According to media accounts, the district's Superintendent of Police seized approximately 2,500 tonnes of iron ore, following a tip-off from an implicated lorry driver. The inquiry will aim to uncover the truth behind these allegations and ensure adherence to legal protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Preventive Detention

Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Pre...

 India
2
Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms

Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms

 Global
3
Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

 India
4
India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026