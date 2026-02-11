Left Menu

A 35-Year Quest for Justice: Bangladeshi Woman's Struggle in Pakistan

Razia Bibi, a Bangladeshi woman sold in Pakistan 35 years ago, petitions the Lahore High Court against the Federal Investigation Agency for preventing her from returning to Bangladesh. She alleges illegal practices by the FIA, as she seeks justice and compensation for her travel expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:28 IST
A 35-Year Quest for Justice: Bangladeshi Woman's Struggle in Pakistan
In a compelling case that spans decades, Razia Bibi, a Bangladeshi woman, is challenging the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before the Lahore High Court. Her plea comes after the FIA allegedly barred her from flying to Dhaka, despite holding a valid visa.

Razia, now 58, recounts a harrowing tale of being kidnapped over 35 years ago in Bangladesh, subsequently being sold in Pakistan, and forced into a marriage against her will. After decades, a long-awaited reunion with her family hangs in the balance, thwarted by what she describes as illegal FIA actions.

Fighting for justice, Razia accuses the FIA of improper conduct and has lodged a complaint with the interior ministry. She is seeking compensation for her travel expenses, invoking the court's intervention to rectify what she claims as a violation of her rights.

