Delhi Court Fines Complainant for AI-Penned Petition
A Delhi court fined a woman Rs 20,000 for filing a nonsensical complaint, allegedly drafted using AI tools without human oversight. The court highlighted the reliance on technological aids, leading to meaningless submissions, which waste judicial time. The cost was directed to be paid to Delhi Legal Services Authority.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has levied a Rs 20,000 fine on a complainant for submitting a grammatically flawed and nonsensical complaint, raising concerns about overreliance on AI-driven drafting tools. The application, filled with errors and meaningless words, was highlighted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal as an example of how technology can misfire without human oversight.
The complaint sought directions for the Delhi Police to file an FIR but was dismissed by the court due to jurisdictional issues and its poor presentation. ACJM Neha Mittal pointed out the application included random meaningless words, squandering judicial time, and concluded it might have been drafted with technical intervention rather than human input.
This incident serves as a warning against such practices, with the court underscoring that constitutional courts have previously condemned similar petitions. To prevent further misuse of judicial resources, the court mandated the complainant to deposit the fine with the Delhi Legal Services Authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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