Left Menu

Delhi Court Fines Complainant for AI-Penned Petition

A Delhi court fined a woman Rs 20,000 for filing a nonsensical complaint, allegedly drafted using AI tools without human oversight. The court highlighted the reliance on technological aids, leading to meaningless submissions, which waste judicial time. The cost was directed to be paid to Delhi Legal Services Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:15 IST
Delhi Court Fines Complainant for AI-Penned Petition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has levied a Rs 20,000 fine on a complainant for submitting a grammatically flawed and nonsensical complaint, raising concerns about overreliance on AI-driven drafting tools. The application, filled with errors and meaningless words, was highlighted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal as an example of how technology can misfire without human oversight.

The complaint sought directions for the Delhi Police to file an FIR but was dismissed by the court due to jurisdictional issues and its poor presentation. ACJM Neha Mittal pointed out the application included random meaningless words, squandering judicial time, and concluded it might have been drafted with technical intervention rather than human input.

This incident serves as a warning against such practices, with the court underscoring that constitutional courts have previously condemned similar petitions. To prevent further misuse of judicial resources, the court mandated the complainant to deposit the fine with the Delhi Legal Services Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NTSB Criticizes Lack of Regulation on Driver Assistance Systems

NTSB Criticizes Lack of Regulation on Driver Assistance Systems

 Global
2
The Unpredictable Dance: Trump's Iran War Strategies

The Unpredictable Dance: Trump's Iran War Strategies

 United States
3
France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

 Global
4
Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026