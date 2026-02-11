Defence Urges Acquittal of Kosovo's Former Leader Hashim Thaci in War Crimes Case

In a pivotal moment for Kosovo's history, lawyers representing former President Hashim Thaci demanded his acquittal on war crimes charges. Thaci, along with three other former KLA commanders, stands accused of leading a violent campaign in the late 1990s to consolidate power in the region.

Defense counsel Luka Misetic argued before the Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague, stating that the allegations were an unfounded attempt to rewrite the nation's history. 'There is ample reasonable doubt for you to enter a judgment of acquittal on all counts,' he asserted, highlighting the absence of direct evidence linking Thaci to the crimes.

With the trial approaching its conclusion, prosecutors are seeking a 45-year prison sentence, citing the deaths of over 100 political opponents during the insurgency. As the international community watches, a ruling is anticipated in three months, potentially reshaping perceptions of the KLA in Kosovo's still-evolving narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)