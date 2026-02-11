Defence Urges Acquittal of Kosovo's Former Leader Hashim Thaci in War Crimes Case
Lawyers for Hashim Thaci, Kosovo's former President, argue for his acquittal on war crimes charges related to the 1990s Kosovo Liberation Army insurgency. The defense claims a lack of direct evidence linking Thaci to the alleged crimes. Prosecutors seek a 45-year sentence in the high-profile international trial.
In a pivotal moment for Kosovo's history, lawyers representing former President Hashim Thaci demanded his acquittal on war crimes charges. Thaci, along with three other former KLA commanders, stands accused of leading a violent campaign in the late 1990s to consolidate power in the region.
Defense counsel Luka Misetic argued before the Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague, stating that the allegations were an unfounded attempt to rewrite the nation's history. 'There is ample reasonable doubt for you to enter a judgment of acquittal on all counts,' he asserted, highlighting the absence of direct evidence linking Thaci to the crimes.
With the trial approaching its conclusion, prosecutors are seeking a 45-year prison sentence, citing the deaths of over 100 political opponents during the insurgency. As the international community watches, a ruling is anticipated in three months, potentially reshaping perceptions of the KLA in Kosovo's still-evolving narrative.
