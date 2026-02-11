Left Menu

Defence Urges Acquittal of Kosovo's Former Leader Hashim Thaci in War Crimes Case

Lawyers for Hashim Thaci, Kosovo's former President, argue for his acquittal on war crimes charges related to the 1990s Kosovo Liberation Army insurgency. The defense claims a lack of direct evidence linking Thaci to the alleged crimes. Prosecutors seek a 45-year sentence in the high-profile international trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:28 IST
Defence Urges Acquittal of Kosovo's Former Leader Hashim Thaci in War Crimes Case

In a pivotal moment for Kosovo's history, lawyers representing former President Hashim Thaci demanded his acquittal on war crimes charges. Thaci, along with three other former KLA commanders, stands accused of leading a violent campaign in the late 1990s to consolidate power in the region.

Defense counsel Luka Misetic argued before the Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague, stating that the allegations were an unfounded attempt to rewrite the nation's history. 'There is ample reasonable doubt for you to enter a judgment of acquittal on all counts,' he asserted, highlighting the absence of direct evidence linking Thaci to the crimes.

With the trial approaching its conclusion, prosecutors are seeking a 45-year prison sentence, citing the deaths of over 100 political opponents during the insurgency. As the international community watches, a ruling is anticipated in three months, potentially reshaping perceptions of the KLA in Kosovo's still-evolving narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Preventive Detention

Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Pre...

 India
2
Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms

Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms

 Global
3
Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

 India
4
India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026