Himachal Pradesh's Governance Crisis: Bindal Criticizes Congress-Led Administration

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal has launched a scathing critique against the Congress-led state government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order, manage financial crises, and efficiently handle administrative affairs. He argues that the government's actions have plunged the state into a debt trap.

Addressing a press conference, Bindal accused the government of indulging in wasteful expenditure by appointing numerous advisors and inadequately monitoring criminal activities, including drug and organised crime. He highlighted an increase in crime rates, which he attributes to the state's governance failure.

Bindal also criticised the state's financial policies, pointing to excessive borrowing, unrestrained spending, and questionable prioritisation. He alleged that the current government has not lived up to its pre-election promises and is attempting to divert attention from its shortcomings by blaming the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)