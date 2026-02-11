U.S. Lawmakers Push for Tighter Export Controls on Chinese Chip Industry

A group of key U.S. lawmakers has called for stringent export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China, citing possible national security risks. The bipartisan plea involves restricting access to tools pivotal for semiconductor production.

Chairmen John Moolenaar and Brian Mast, along with several other committee members, sent a letter to the State and Commerce Departments urging comprehensive countrywide controls. They emphasized the need to prevent maintenance of existing chip tools in China, which relies heavily on foreign components.

The lawmakers also requested a strategic briefing from President Trump's administration within the next month to secure allied cooperation, while highlighting China's recent technological strides, particularly in replicating Western optical systems, despite ongoing challenges.

