U.S. Lawmakers Push for Tighter Export Controls on Chinese Chip Industry
U.S. lawmakers are advocating for stricter export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China, highlighting national security concerns. A bipartisan letter urges countrywide restrictions to curb China's import of foreign-made tools. The push aligns with concerns about China's strides in replicating advanced semiconductor technologies.
A group of key U.S. lawmakers has called for stringent export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China, citing possible national security risks. The bipartisan plea involves restricting access to tools pivotal for semiconductor production.
Chairmen John Moolenaar and Brian Mast, along with several other committee members, sent a letter to the State and Commerce Departments urging comprehensive countrywide controls. They emphasized the need to prevent maintenance of existing chip tools in China, which relies heavily on foreign components.
The lawmakers also requested a strategic briefing from President Trump's administration within the next month to secure allied cooperation, while highlighting China's recent technological strides, particularly in replicating Western optical systems, despite ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outcry
Hong Kong Court Convicts Activist's Father in National Security Case
Hong Kong's National Security: A New White Paper Released Amidst Global Criticism
Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism
China Releases White Paper on Hong Kong's National Security