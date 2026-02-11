Resilient Lviv: Foiling Missile Strikes in Ukraine's West

Amid rising tensions, the Lviv region in western Ukraine came under a missile attack, as confirmed by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Wednesday. The city's sophisticated air defenses were activated in response to Russian missiles reportedly seen in the region's airspace.

Lviv, located less than 60 kilometers from the Polish border, typically enjoys relative peace due to its distance from Russia, some 600 kilometers away. However, this recent offensive underscores potential threats to even the more remote areas of Ukraine.

Such rare daytime attacks underline the continuous and evolving nature of conflict affecting major Ukrainian cities, despite geographical considerations. This incident not only threatens regional security but also the socio-economic stability of areas that have largely remained unscathed until now.