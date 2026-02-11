Left Menu

Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: A Vision for Transparency and Prosperity

The Rajasthan budget for 2026-27, presented by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, outlines initiatives for transparency in competitive exams, a carbon credit project for farmers, and a high-level committee for government employee demands. Significant investments in education, health, and tourism focus on Viksit Rajasthan 2047 vision.

Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:13 IST
Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: A Vision for Transparency and Prosperity
  Country:
  India

The Rajasthan government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, setting a vision for transparency and prosperity. Among the key initiatives is the formation of the Rajasthan State Testing Agency, aimed at streamlining competitive exams with greater transparency.

A notable feature of the budget is the launch of a carbon credit pilot project designed to benefit farmers who adopt climate-positive practices. Additionally, the allocation proposes significant investments in health, such as the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health and the expansion of hospital facilities.

In the education sector, the government plans to upgrade 400 schools and initiate the VIBRANT programme to foster innovation. A tourism boost is expected with new luxury zones and a 'Thar Cultural Circuit'. These initiatives align with the state's Viksit Rajasthan 2047 vision, aiming for increased revenue and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

