IAF to Showcase Full Combat Spectrum in Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran on 27 February 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate its operational prowess and combat readiness through Exercise Vayushakti-26, scheduled to be held at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Range in Jaisalmer on 27 February 2026.

The exercise will serve as a major display of the IAF’s capability to conduct rapid, decisive and full-spectrum air operations, reaffirming its role as India’s first, fastest and fiercest responder in safeguarding national security.

IAF’s Role as the First and Fiercest Responder

Exercise Vayushakti-26 will highlight the Indian Air Force’s ability to rapidly punish hostile forces, dominate the operational environment from the outset and decisively influence the course of military operations.

The exercise will demonstrate how tactical air actions can be transformed into strategic outcomes, reinforcing the IAF’s primacy in modern warfare.

In addition to combat readiness, the exercise will also provide glimpses of the Air Force’s critical contributions to humanitarian assistance and disaster management. The IAF’s capability for rapid airlift, rescue missions and evacuation from conflict zones within India and abroad will also be showcased.

Full Spectrum Operations Across Fighter, Transport and Helicopter Platforms

Vayushakti-26 will feature a wide array of fighter, transport and helicopter platforms executing coordinated missions across day, dusk and night conditions.

Participating aircraft will include:

Fighter Platforms

Tejas

Rafale

Jaguar

Mirage-2000

Sukhoi-30MKI

MiG-29

Hawk

Transport Aircraft

C-130J

C-295

C-17 Globemaster

Helicopter Fleet

Chetak

ALH Mk-IV

Mi-17 IV

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)

Apache

Chinook

Remotely Piloted Systems

Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)

These platforms will execute integrated operational manoeuvres showcasing the IAF’s ability to operate across multiple domains with speed, precision and lethality.

Advanced Weapon Systems and Air Defence Capabilities

The exercise will also feature the deployment of advanced weapon systems and air defence technologies, including:

Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM)

Akash Missile System

SpyDer Air Defence System

Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS)

These systems will be employed in complex mission profiles involving precision strikes, air defence operations and counter-drone warfare, reflecting the evolving nature of modern conflict.

Highlighting the Success of Operation Sindoor

Exercise Vayushakti-26 will also underscore the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the Indian Air Force’s strengths in:

Airspace dominance

Long-range precision targeting

Multi-domain operations

Decisive combat effects

The exercise will further showcase the growing role of indigenous platforms and systems developed under the national vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing and operational capability.

Core Values: “Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek”

Guided by the core values of:

Achook (Unerring)

Abhedya (Invincible)

Sateek (Precise)

Vayushakti-26 aims to reassure the nation by reaffirming the Indian Air Force’s role as a key pillar of India’s national security architecture.

Strengthening National Security Through Preparedness and Precision

Exercise Vayushakti-26 represents not only a demonstration of combat power but also a message of deterrence, preparedness and technological advancement. By showcasing full-spectrum operational capability, precision weaponry and indigenous defence strength, the Indian Air Force continues to position itself as a decisive force in ensuring India’s security in an increasingly complex strategic environment.