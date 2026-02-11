Left Menu

Supreme Court's Directive on Consumer Dispute Cases: A New Chapter in Justice Delivery

The Supreme Court invoked Article 142 to direct certain high courts to adjudicate low-pendency consumer complaints originally assigned to state consumer disputes redressal bodies. This action follows concerns over non-functional consumer courts and aims to expedite justice while saving public resources. A single judge assisted by technical members will oversee adjudication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:24 IST
Supreme Court's Directive on Consumer Dispute Cases: A New Chapter in Justice Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday utilized Article 142 of the Constitution to direct several high courts to adjudicate consumer complaints that were pending with state consumer disputes redressal bodies. This unprecedented step was taken to expedite justice in states where consumer courts had low or negligible caseloads.

Article 142 enables the Supreme Court to ensure 'complete justice' by passing necessary orders in pending matters. The Consumer Protection Act prescribes a mechanism where the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs) handle complaints with claims between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore, but several states reported such low pendency that relevant state commissions were almost non-functional.

The apex court's decision aims to prevent wastage of public resources and is an effort to streamline the consumer dispute redressal process. A high court judge, supported by technical experts, will manage these cases, presumably completing the process within three months. This measure also requests prompt file transfers from SCDRCs to high court registrar generals for action.

TRENDING

1
Finance Minister Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal 'Bomb Culture'

Finance Minister Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal 'Bomb Culture'

 India
2
Russia Suspends Flights to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

Russia Suspends Flights to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
3
Unity for Progress: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for 15 Years

Unity for Progress: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for 15 Years

 India
4
Odisha's Vehicle PUCC Fines Under Review Amid Pollution Concerns

Odisha's Vehicle PUCC Fines Under Review Amid Pollution Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026