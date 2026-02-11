Tragedy in Janakpuri: A Family's Fight for Justice

In a tragic turn of events, the family of Kamal Dhyani mourns his untimely death after he fell into a pit allegedly dug without adequate safety measures in Delhi's Janakpuri. While the family grapples with their loss, a Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to the two contractors accused in connection to the incident.

The family alleges negligence on part of the Delhi Jal Board and others, expressing outrage over the bail decision. Kamal's grieving mother, Shanti Dhyani, expressed her sorrow and determination for justice, stating that accountability must be enforced to prevent similar future tragedies.

Kamal's uncle has vowed to continue the 'war for justice' both legally and publicly, condemning the leniency afforded to the accused. He, along with the community, demands financial compensation for the family, along with stringent action from the authorities to avert such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)