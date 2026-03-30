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Jammu and Kashmir Sees Drop in Road Accidents with Enhanced Safety Measures

The Jammu and Kashmir government reports a notable decrease in road accidents over the past three years due to improved road safety measures. Efforts include awareness programs, enhanced enforcement, infrastructure upgrades, and revised policies, resulting in fewer accidents and casualties across the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Sees Drop in Road Accidents with Enhanced Safety Measures
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The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a decline in road accidents over the last three years, attributing the positive trend to the implementation of effective road safety measures.

In a parliamentary session, Transport Minister Satesh Sharma revealed that road accidents reduced from 6,120 in 2023 to 5,287 in 2025. Key initiatives included over 10,000 awareness campaigns conducted in both 2024 and 2025, increased health check-ups for transport staff, and the installation of Intelligent Traffic Management Systems in Jammu and Srinagar.

To further reduce accidents, the government has strengthened enforcement efforts, revised road safety policies, and audited school buses and driving schools. Financial support for accident victims has also been highlighted, with a total of Rs 1,153.10 lakh released from the Road Accident Victim Fund.

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