Diplomatic Ties: French Diplomat Under Scrutiny for Epstein Connection

French diplomat Fabrice Aidan is under investigation for allegedly transferring United Nations documents to Jeffrey Epstein. More than 200 documents, including emails from Aidan's personal and U.N. accounts, were found. French authorities are examining the case, with possible legal actions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:26 IST
France's foreign minister has reported to prosecutors a French diplomat linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The diplomat, Fabrice Aidan, is suspected of providing United Nations documents to Epstein, raising serious allegations.

Aidan's name appears in over 200 documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, detailing his email exchanges with Epstein from 2010 to 2016. An administrative investigation by the French foreign ministry is underway as authorities consider legal action.

The documents involved include U.N. Security Council reports and communications. President Macron expressed his shock at these revelations, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. The case adds to the list of high-profile Epstein connections revealed this year.

