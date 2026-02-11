CAQM Issues Structured Norms for Mechanized Road Sweeping to Tackle Road Dust in NCR

In a significant step towards strengthening road dust mitigation across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued a detailed circular prescribing technical and operational norms for the deployment and utilisation of Mechanized Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs).

The directions apply to all road-owning and road-maintenance agencies across NCR and aim to institutionalise uniform standards to reduce particulate pollution, particularly PM10 and PM2.5.

Road Dust a Major Contributor to Air Pollution

Road dust remains a dominant contributor to PM10 levels and a significant contributor to PM2.5, especially during drier months. The Commission observed that non-uniform or inadequate sweeping practices have adversely impacted ambient air quality across the region.

To address this, the circular introduces a structured deployment framework based on the Right of Way (RoW) of roads, ensuring optimal and measurable dust reduction outcomes.

CAQM noted that roads across NCR vary significantly in width and configuration, necessitating a differentiated approach to mechanised sweeping.

Technical Norms for MRSM Deployment

The Commission has laid down clear technical specifications for MRSMs based on road width:

1. Large-size MRSM

Hopper capacity: Greater than 4 cubic metres

Operating width: Greater than 3 metres

Applicable for roads with RoW greater than 15 metres

2. Medium-size MRSM

Hopper capacity: Between 1 and 4 cubic metres

Operating width: 1.5 to 3 metres

Applicable for roads with RoW between 10 and 15 metres

3. Small-size MRSM

Hopper capacity: Less than 1 cubic metre

Operating width: Less than 2 metres

Applicable for roads with RoW less than 10 metres

The Commission has allowed reasonable variations in specifications based on practical requirements.

In addition, all MRSMs must:

Be equipped with an integrated water spraying system for dust suppression

Have an effective particulate matter filtration system to prevent re-entrainment of dust

Be CNG-fuelled or electric variants for new fleet induction

Operational Norms to Ensure Efficiency

The circular also prescribes detailed operational benchmarks:

MRSMs must operate for at least 8 hours per shift

Sweeping schedules must be declared in advance for public convenience

Coverage Requirements per Shift:

Large and medium MRSMs: Approximately 40 running kilometres per 8-hour shift

Small MRSMs: Minimum 20 running kilometres per 8-hour shift

Newly inducted MRSMs may be operated under the OPEX (operational expenditure) model.

Calculation of Running Kilometres

The Commission has clarified that deployment calculations must account for road edges:

1 km of carriageway without a median equals 2 running km (two edges)

1 km of carriageway with a median/divider equals 4 running km (four edges)

Fleet size may be determined on the basis of alternate-day sweeping requirements. However, actual deployment may be adjusted based on the dust load on specific roads.

Supplementary Measures for Roadside Cleaning

The circular also mandates:

Provision of handheld vacuum-cleaning machines or litter pickers for sweeping staff

Cleaning of roadsides and footpaths

Scientific disposal of collected road dust to prevent re-entry into the ambient air

Strengthening Air Quality Management in NCR

CAQM reiterated that targeted mechanised road sweeping is a critical intervention for reducing road dust and lowering PM10 and PM2.5 levels across Delhi-NCR.

The Commission will closely monitor compliance and implementation of the norms to ensure measurable abatement of dust emissions and sustained improvement in regional air quality.

By institutionalising technical and operational standards, CAQM aims to bring uniformity, accountability and scientific rigour to road dust management efforts across NCR.