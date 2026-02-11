Joburg Municipality Implements Urgent Measures to Stabilise Water Supply

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has assured residents that the municipality is taking decisive and coordinated action to resolve ongoing water supply challenges affecting several parts of the city.

The Mayor briefed the media on Tuesday at the New Brixton Reservoir, following weeks of disruptions that have left multiple communities facing intermittent water shortages.

Comprehensive Water Demand Management Programme Underway

Mayor Morero stated that the city is implementing a comprehensive and multifaceted Water Demand Management programme aimed at stabilising the water supply network and reducing excessive consumption.

“This approach involves coordinated efforts between the city, Johannesburg Water, Rand Water, and key stakeholders to address both immediate and long-term water security challenges,” he said.

The programme includes:

Detailed assessments of water usage patterns

Targeted interventions in high-risk areas

Deployment of advanced technologies to monitor and optimise the supply system

Johannesburg Must Reduce Bulk Water Consumption

The Mayor noted that Johannesburg is one of Rand Water’s largest consumers of bulk water, and reductions in overall usage are essential to comply with regulatory requirements.

He explained that the city must reach a critical target of:

1 550 Ml/d (megalitres per day)

to meet licence apportionment obligations.

“To achieve this, our administration is implementing a suite of urgent, practical interventions,” Morero said.

Immediate Practical Interventions Being Implemented

The city’s urgent measures include:

Real-time monitoring of water consumption at district and household levels

Partnerships with businesses to promote water-saving initiatives

Enhanced public awareness campaigns encouraging responsible water use

Mayor Morero said these efforts are designed to protect supply, meet regulatory requirements and strengthen long-term resilience in the municipal water system.

Network-Level Actions to Reduce Losses and Wastage

Several technical measures are already underway across the city, including:

Night-time throttling to reduce system losses

Strategic bulk meter restrictions in high-consumption zones

Intensified pressure management

Advanced leak detection technologies deployed across the network

“These actions are designed to curb excessive demand, minimise water wastage, and ensure fair and sustainable access to water for all residents,” the Mayor assured.

Rapid Repairs and Community-Based Leak Reporting

Morero added that rapid response repairs are being carried out on leaks, and the identification of problem areas has improved with support from local ward committees.

This approach allows the city to respond faster and prevent further wastage.

Areas Experiencing Disruptions: Commando System Constraints

Communities in areas such as:

Melville

Westdene

Parktown West

have experienced supply disruptions due to constraints within the Commando system and ongoing commissioning work.

Technical teams have been deployed to:

Address water pressure issues

Flush networks to clear blockages

Secure alternative supply through water tankers and mobile storage units where necessary

Communication and Support for Affected Residents

The Mayor stated that the city is providing regular updates to affected communities and maintaining open communication with local councillors to ensure residents’ needs are addressed during restoration efforts.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades Planned

In addition to immediate interventions, Johannesburg is investing in major long-term infrastructure upgrades in the Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill supply districts.

These include:

Construction of new reservoirs

Installation of modern pump stations

Refurbishment of ageing infrastructure

“These projects are expected to significantly improve capacity, operational flexibility, and resilience upon completion,” Morero said.

Call for Public Cooperation and Water Conservation

Mayor Morero urged residents, businesses and institutions to reduce water usage and adopt strict water-saving measures during this period.

He called on the public to:

Use water sparingly

Report leaks promptly

Support municipal conservation initiatives

“The city acknowledges the inconvenience caused by water supply challenges and assures residents that every effort is being made to stabilise the network as quickly as possible,” he said.

Commitment to a Sustainable Water Future

Concluding his remarks, Morero reaffirmed Johannesburg’s commitment to strengthening essential services and ensuring a reliable water supply for all residents.

“Johannesburg remains committed to protecting essential services, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring a reliable and sustainable water future for all,” he concluded.