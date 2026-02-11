Left Menu

Government Ramps Up Efforts Against Digital Misuse Threatening Women's Safety

The government is intensifying initiatives to combat online gender-based violence, including misuse of digital platforms through fake profiles, deepfakes, and cyber harassment. Efforts include inter-ministerial coordination, victim support, legal frameworks, and awareness campaigns to protect and empower women online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:35 IST
Government Ramps Up Efforts Against Digital Misuse Threatening Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has recognized the escalating misuse of digital platforms like social media and dating apps for unethical activities such as creating fake profiles, impersonating women, and cyber harassment. In Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur emphasized inter-ministerial efforts to address these issues.

The initiatives are comprehensive, including enhanced victim support services and legal measures. Key actions encompass inter-ministerial consultations, regulatory measures, and advisories addressing crimes like deepfakes and non-consensual intimate imagery. Under Mission Shakti, the government adopts a victim-centric strategy enhancing women's safety and online security.

Further, steps include widespread awareness campaigns, a cybercrime reporting portal, and the national helpline 1930. The Information Technology Act, 2000, and subsequent amendments provide legal backing for actions against cyber crimes, emphasizing responsible digital behavior among women and girls through Mission Shakti and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Unions Clash Over Pension Demands Amid Strike Chaos

Lufthansa Unions Clash Over Pension Demands Amid Strike Chaos

 Global
2
The Debate Over Usman Tariq's Unique Bowling Action: A Legal or Controversial Pause?

The Debate Over Usman Tariq's Unique Bowling Action: A Legal or Controversia...

 Sri Lanka
3
IRS's Data Breach Scandal: Confidential Tax Info Exposed

IRS's Data Breach Scandal: Confidential Tax Info Exposed

 Global
4
Mahindra & Mahindra's Record-Breaking Growth: A Powerhouse in Auto and Farm Sectors

Mahindra & Mahindra's Record-Breaking Growth: A Powerhouse in Auto and Farm ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026