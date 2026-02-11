Government Ramps Up Efforts Against Digital Misuse Threatening Women's Safety

The government has recognized the escalating misuse of digital platforms like social media and dating apps for unethical activities such as creating fake profiles, impersonating women, and cyber harassment. In Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur emphasized inter-ministerial efforts to address these issues.

The initiatives are comprehensive, including enhanced victim support services and legal measures. Key actions encompass inter-ministerial consultations, regulatory measures, and advisories addressing crimes like deepfakes and non-consensual intimate imagery. Under Mission Shakti, the government adopts a victim-centric strategy enhancing women's safety and online security.

Further, steps include widespread awareness campaigns, a cybercrime reporting portal, and the national helpline 1930. The Information Technology Act, 2000, and subsequent amendments provide legal backing for actions against cyber crimes, emphasizing responsible digital behavior among women and girls through Mission Shakti and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)