Left Menu

Punjab Government Prioritizes Welfare of Forest Employees

The Punjab Government, led by Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, is dedicated to employee welfare. In meetings with various forest unions, 44 PFS cadre posts were sanctioned under a department restructuring, alongside posts for law officers and legal assistants to address litigation matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:38 IST
Punjab Government Prioritizes Welfare of Forest Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is taking significant steps to ensure the welfare of its forest department employees. Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak reiterated this commitment during a series of meetings with key forest employee unions.

Chaired by Kataruchak, the meetings included representatives from the Forest Rangers and Deputy Forest Rangers Association and the Retired Employees Union of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation, along with the Democratic Janglat Mulazam Union.

A major highlight was the Finance Department's approval of a restructuring proposal that sanctions 44 new posts within the Punjab Forest Service (PFS) cadre, and introduces positions for two law officers and six legal assistants dedicated to managing legal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Unions Clash Over Pension Demands Amid Strike Chaos

Lufthansa Unions Clash Over Pension Demands Amid Strike Chaos

 Global
2
The Debate Over Usman Tariq's Unique Bowling Action: A Legal or Controversial Pause?

The Debate Over Usman Tariq's Unique Bowling Action: A Legal or Controversia...

 Sri Lanka
3
IRS's Data Breach Scandal: Confidential Tax Info Exposed

IRS's Data Breach Scandal: Confidential Tax Info Exposed

 Global
4
Mahindra & Mahindra's Record-Breaking Growth: A Powerhouse in Auto and Farm Sectors

Mahindra & Mahindra's Record-Breaking Growth: A Powerhouse in Auto and Farm ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026