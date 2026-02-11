Punjab Government Prioritizes Welfare of Forest Employees

The Punjab government is taking significant steps to ensure the welfare of its forest department employees. Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak reiterated this commitment during a series of meetings with key forest employee unions.

Chaired by Kataruchak, the meetings included representatives from the Forest Rangers and Deputy Forest Rangers Association and the Retired Employees Union of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation, along with the Democratic Janglat Mulazam Union.

A major highlight was the Finance Department's approval of a restructuring proposal that sanctions 44 new posts within the Punjab Forest Service (PFS) cadre, and introduces positions for two law officers and six legal assistants dedicated to managing legal affairs.

