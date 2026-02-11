Court Upholds Denial of Furlough for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case
The Delhi High Court has rejected Vikas Yadav's plea for a 21-day furlough from his 25-year jail sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, citing grave offenses and statutory ineligibility under the Delhi Prison Rules. Yadav's past offenses and security risks were key factors in the decision.
The Delhi High Court dismissed Vikas Yadav's plea for furlough, a temporary prison release, citing statutory ineligibility and past offenses. Yadav, serving 25 years for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, sought 21 days of release.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja highlighted Yadav's grave offenses, ruling out furlough as an 'absolute right' due to security risks and the prisoner's conduct. The court upheld decisions made by authorities who denied his request, prioritizing public safety and order.
Yadav, the son of politician D P Yadav, previously challenged the jail's decision, asserting satisfactory conduct during incarceration. However, the court found no violation of rights, and Yadav along with his cousin Vishal Yadav remains incarcerated for the crime.
