Punjab Congress Accuses BJP of Neglecting Farmers and Labourers
The Punjab Congress has accused the BJP of undermining farmer and labourer interests, criticizing changes to the MGNREGA law. At a rally, Bhupesh Baghel and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged the BJP supports corporate interests over welfare schemes and called for MGNREGA's restoration.
The Punjab Congress leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Centre, branding it as the adversary of farmers, laborers, and the impoverished. The charges were voiced at the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' rally in Nabha, where leaders condemned amendments to the MGNREGA law.
Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, claimed that altering MGNREGA proves the government's neglect of labor rights and manipulation of the Constitution. Asserting BJP's aim to alter the Constitution post the 2024 elections, he criticized its apparent ties with corporate interests.
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring further accused the BJP of wealth concentration, selling public assets, and inadequacies in MGNREGA work guarantees. He affirmed the Congress's commitment to restore the scheme and criticized perceived law and order failures in Punjab.
