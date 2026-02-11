Left Menu

Punjab Congress Accuses BJP of Neglecting Farmers and Labourers

The Punjab Congress has accused the BJP of undermining farmer and labourer interests, criticizing changes to the MGNREGA law. At a rally, Bhupesh Baghel and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged the BJP supports corporate interests over welfare schemes and called for MGNREGA's restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:52 IST
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP of Neglecting Farmers and Labourers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Congress leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Centre, branding it as the adversary of farmers, laborers, and the impoverished. The charges were voiced at the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' rally in Nabha, where leaders condemned amendments to the MGNREGA law.

Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, claimed that altering MGNREGA proves the government's neglect of labor rights and manipulation of the Constitution. Asserting BJP's aim to alter the Constitution post the 2024 elections, he criticized its apparent ties with corporate interests.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring further accused the BJP of wealth concentration, selling public assets, and inadequacies in MGNREGA work guarantees. He affirmed the Congress's commitment to restore the scheme and criticized perceived law and order failures in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dutch Court Orders Probe into Nexperia Tensions, Impacting China-Europe Relations

Dutch Court Orders Probe into Nexperia Tensions, Impacting China-Europe Rela...

 Global
2
Operation Prahar-2: Punjab's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs

Operation Prahar-2: Punjab's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs

 India
3
Scrutiny and Secrets: The Epstein Files and DOJ's Controversial Stance

Scrutiny and Secrets: The Epstein Files and DOJ's Controversial Stance

 Global
4
US Steers Venezuela's Oil Renaissance

US Steers Venezuela's Oil Renaissance

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026