Business Dispute Sparks Tragic Daylight Murder in Dehradun

Arjun Sharma, a 42-year-old businessman, was shot dead in Dehradun by two assailants. His wife suspects her mother-in-law and others are involved due to financial disputes. Police have registered a case while the city grapples with its second murder in just ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:53 IST
In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old businessman was gunned down in broad daylight by two scooter-borne attackers in Dehradun, prompting concerns over safety in the city.

Arjun Sharma, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, became the victim of a violent attack as he was leaving a temple after his routine tennis game. The incident took place near the Tibetan Market at around 10:30 am. Initial investigations reveal underlying family disputes may have played a role in his killing.

The businessman's wife, Abhilasha Sharma, has filed a complaint implicating her mother-in-law and three others. She suspects that financial disagreements are the root cause, especially involving Bina Sharma, Vinod Uniyal, Sangeeta Uniyal, and Dr. Ajay Khanna. This murder marks the second such violent crime in Dehradun within ten days, prompting a heightened police response and calls for strategic interventions to curb further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

