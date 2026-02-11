Cartel Drones Prompt El Paso Airspace Shutdown
El Paso's airspace was temporarily closed due to the breach of Mexican cartel drones. The Defense Department neutralized the threat, ensuring no risk to commercial flights. Details on drone numbers and disabling measures remain undisclosed.
The airspace over El Paso was temporarily closed after a breach by Mexican cartel drones, an anonymous Trump administration official confirmed.
The Defense Department swiftly acted to disable the drones, ensuring no threat to commercial aviation, according to the official.
Details regarding the number of drones and the methods used to neutralize them were not disclosed.
