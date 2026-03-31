Ukrainian Drones Strike Again: Impact on Ust-Luga
Ukrainian drones have once more targeted Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, according to the Leningrad region governor, Alexander Drozdenko. The attacks have resulted in several buildings being damaged and injuries to three individuals, including two children. The drone strikes are reported to be ongoing.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian drones have once again hit Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, according to a statement by Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region. The attacks, which are reportedly ongoing, have caused significant damage in the area.
Among those affected, three people, including two children, have been treated for injuries sustained during the strikes. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions continue to rise in the region.
The drone attacks have also resulted in damage to several buildings within the vicinity, further highlighting the escalating conflict. Officials are urging residents to remain cautious and vigilant amid the continued assaults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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